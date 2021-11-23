Ohio State set a program record for second-quarter points with 39. The Buckeyes were 16-of-24 shooting, going 5 of 7 from distance, in the quarter to help build a 70-33 lead at the break.
Sheldon led the way in the first half, hitting 10 of 12 shots, and Mikesell added 14 points with four 3-pointers. Sheldon scored 12 points in less than six minutes in the opening quarter.
Rebeka Mikulasikova had 13 points and six rebounds for Ohio State (4-0). Kateri Poole and Tanaya Beacham each scored 12.
Jaela Johnson led Bellarmine (0-4) with 24 points and six 3-pointers.
___
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25