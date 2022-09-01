Shelley leads Missouri State over Central Arkansas 27-14

Jason Shelley accounted for two touchdowns to lead Missouri State to a 27-14 victory over Central Arkansas on Thursday night.
Shelley had a 5-yard touchdown run with 1:05 remaining before halftime. Tahj Chambers intercepted a Will McElvain pass on the ensuing possession, setting up Shelley’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Wood as the first half ended with Missouri State up 17-0.
McElvain had a 12-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter that pulled Central Arkansas to 20-7, but Montrae Braswell returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards into the end zone. McElvain added a 7-yard touchdown pass to Myles Butler that capped the scoring with 9:35 remaining.
_____
