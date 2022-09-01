Shelley leads Missouri State over Central Arkansas 27-14

Jason Shelley accounted for two touchdowns to lead Missouri State to a 27-14 victory over Central Arkansas on Thursday night.

Coach Bobby Petrino entered 12-4 in career season openers, collected his first in three tries with Missouri State, ranked eighth in the FCS coaches poll.

Shelley, last season’s Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Year who set programs single-season records for yards passing (3,347) and total offense (3,789) in his debut, was 18-of-30 passing for 266 yards with a touchdown against Central Arkansas. He added another 51 yards rushing on 13 carries and a score.