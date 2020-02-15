Cameron Satterwhite added 16 points, including a perfect 7-for-7 at the line, where the Lumberjacks finished 27-of-30.
Andre Adams scored 20 and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Thunderbirds (14-11, 7-7). Cameron Oluyitan added 17 points and Dwayne Morgan 15.
Northern Arizona defeated Southern Utah 75-72 on Jan. 16. Northern Arizona matches up against Idaho on the road on Thursday. Southern Utah takes on Northern Colorado on the road on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.