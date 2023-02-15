Shelton leads Loyola Marymount against No. 13 Gonzaga

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-5, 10-2 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (17-10, 7-6 WCC) Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts the No. 13 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Cameron Shelton scored 36 points in Loyola Marymount’s 71-69 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos. The Lions have gone 12-2 at home. Loyola Marymount averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 5- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-2 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga is 3-2 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelton is averaging 20.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lions. Keli Leaupepe is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

Julian Strawther averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Drew Timme is shooting 59.5% and averaging 21.3 points over the past 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 86.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

