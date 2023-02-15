Shelton leads Loyola Marymount against No. 13 Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-5, 10-2 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (17-10, 7-6 WCC)
The Bulldogs have gone 10-2 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga is 3-2 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Shelton is averaging 20.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lions. Keli Leaupepe is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.
Julian Strawther averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Drew Timme is shooting 59.5% and averaging 21.3 points over the past 10 games for Gonzaga.
LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.
Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 86.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.
