Jase Townsend had 16 points for the Pioneers (1-6), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Frank Ryder added 11 points and three blocks. Drake Muller had 11 points.
Northern Arizona is scheduled to play at No. 1 Gonzaga on Monday.
