Shelton's 32 lead Loyola Marymount over Pepperdine 75-67

Shelton also added four assists and three steals for the Lions (19-11, 9-7 West Coast Conference). Keli Leaupepe scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added three steals. Jalin Anderson shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.