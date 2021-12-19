Grant Anticevich added seven points and a career-best 15 rebounds for Cal (7-5), which has won its last three and seven straight at home.
Cam Krystkowiak scored a career-high 20 points for Dartmouth, coming on in the last eight minutes to sink a 3-pointer, convert a three-point play and dunk as Big Green fought to stay close. His layup with under a minute pulled Dartmouth to within five, 57-52.
Aaryn Rai scored 12 for Dartmouth, converting a three-point play with three seconds left for the final margin. Barry added 10 points.
Dartmouth (3-7) is 0-for-December, losing its sixth straight. Barry, fourth nationally with an average of four 3-pointers a game, finished 1 of 6 from distance. Krystkowiak made 3 of 5 from beyond the arc.
LONG TIME COMING
A junior, Krystkowiak, son of former Utah Utes coach Larry Krystkowiak, waited a long time for a career high. He lost his freshman season to injury and last season was wiped out by COVID-19.
