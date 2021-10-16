Shepherd finished with 66 yards rushing for Kennesaw State (5-1, 2-0 Big South Conference), which had 222 yards on the ground and held North Carolina A&T (3-3, 2-1) to just 31 yards rushing.
In the first half, the Owls had two positive drives stall with fumbles, and Andrew Brown missed two field goals for North Carolina A&T (3-3, 2-1 Big South Conference).
The Aggies drove to the Kennesaw State 14 but couldn’t convert on fourth-and-1 with 6:16 remaining before the Owls ran out the clock.
Jalen Fowler was 14-of-35 passing for 176 yards for the Aggies.
