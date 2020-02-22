Carson Williams had 18 points for the Hilltoppers (18-9, 11-4 Conference USA), whose four-game win streak was snapped. Taveion Hollingsworth added 16 points. Josh Anderson had 15 points.
The 49ers leveled the season series against the Hilltoppers with the win. W. Kentucky defeated Charlotte 80-63 on Jan. 18. Charlotte (15-11, 9-6), which snapped its six-game road losing streak.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.