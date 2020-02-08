The 91 points were a season best for Charlotte, which also posted a season-high 20 assists.

Keaton Wallace had 27 points for the Roadrunners (11-14, 5-7). Jhivvan Jackson, who came in as the nation’s second-leading scorer at 27.1, added 25 points but missed his first 11 3-point attempts before sinking his only one with under four minutes to go. He did have a team-high eight rebounds. Luka Barisic added 14 points.

Charlotte matches up against North Texas on the road on Thursday. UTSA takes on Marshall at home on Thursday.

