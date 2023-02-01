Belmont Bruins (16-7, 9-3 MVC) at Murray State Racers (12-10, 7-5 MVC)Murray, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Murray State -1; over/under is 144.5BOTTOM LINE: Belmont plays the Murray State Racers after Ben Sheppard scored 21 points in Belmont's 79-61 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.The Racers are 8-1 on their home court. Murray State scores 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.The Bruins are 9-3 in conference play. Belmont scores 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi Wood is averaging 11.1 points, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Racers. Rob Perry is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.Sheppard is averaging 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bruins. Drew Friberg is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Belmont.LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.Bruins: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.