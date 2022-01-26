The Governors and Bruins match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tariq Silver is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, while averaging 12.4 points. Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.
Sheppard is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 15.6 points. Will Richard is averaging 13.6 points, six rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Belmont.
LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 2-8, averaging 63.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.
Bruins: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.