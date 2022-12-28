Sheppard, Belmont Bruins to host Mast and the Bradley Braves

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bradley Braves (9-4, 2-0 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (8-5, 1-1 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Belmont -1; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: Ben Sheppard and the Belmont Bruins host Rienk Mast and the Bradley Braves. The Bruins are 4-1 in home games. Belmont averages 77.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Braves are 2-0 against MVC opponents. Bradley averages 69.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Bruins and Braves face off Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keishawn Davidson is averaging 8.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Bruins. Sheppard is averaging 18.5 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the last 10 games for Belmont.

Duke Deen is averaging 11.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Braves. Malevy Leons is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 65.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

