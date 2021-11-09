Shepherd started a 13-0 run with back-to-back 3-pointers plus two free throws and Traylor ended it with a 3 and a fastbreak layup to give the Hokies a 17-2 lead just past the midpoint of the first quarter.
It was 46-22 at the half and the Wildcats made a little run in the third quarter with a 13-3 surge but never got any closer.
Adelaide Fuller paced the Wildcats with 15 points.
Sheppard set the Virginia Tech record with 87 3-pointers last season when the Hokies ended a 15-year drought from the NCAA Tournament and has a career record 306 treys entering her graduate student season.
