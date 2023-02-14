Sheppard leads Belmont against Evansville after 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Evansville Purple Aces (5-22, 1-15 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (18-9, 11-5 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Belmont plays the Evansville Purple Aces after Ben Sheppard scored 25 points in Belmont’s 98-71 win over the UIC Flames. The Bruins are 10-2 in home games. Belmont is 4-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Purple Aces are 1-15 against MVC opponents. Evansville ranks ninth in the MVC shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheppard is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Bruins. Drew Friberg is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Belmont.

Marvin Coleman is averaging 10.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Kenny Strawbridge is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 63.6 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

