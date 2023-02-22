Sheppard leads Belmont past Indiana State 89-88

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ben Sheppard scored 18 points to lead Belmont and secured the win with two free throw with 2.5 seconds left as the Bruins rallied from a 19-point deficit to knock off Indiana State 89-88 on Wednesday night.

Sheppard also had nine rebounds for the Bruins (20-10, 13-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 16 points while shooting 7 for 12, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added three steals. Drew Friberg was 6 of 11 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds.