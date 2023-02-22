Sheppard leads Belmont past Indiana State 89-88

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ben Sheppard scored 18 points to lead Belmont and secured the win with two free throw with 2.5 seconds left as the Bruins rallied from a 19-point deficit to knock off Indiana State 89-88 on Wednesday night.
Xavier Bledson led the way for the Sycamores (20-10, 13-6) with 20 points. Robbie Avila added 17 points for Indiana State. In addition, Cooper Neese had 16 points and four assists. The loss broke the Sycamores’ seven-game winning streak.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.