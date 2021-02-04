Marvin Johnson had 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Panthers (6-14, 3-10 Ohio Valley Conference). Barlow Alleruzzo IV added 11 points. Madani Diarra had 11 rebounds.
The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Panthers for the season. Belmont defeated Eastern Illinois 79-66 on Jan. 21.
___
___
