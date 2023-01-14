Sheppard puts up 22, Belmont defeats Northern Iowa 76-72

Sheppard was 6 of 10 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Bruins (13-6, 6-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Drew Friberg scored 15 points while going 6 of 12 (3 for 9 from distance), and added six rebounds. Ja’Kobi Gillespie finished 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points.