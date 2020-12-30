Belmont totaled 26 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Brion Whitley had 15 points for the Racers (4-4, 1-2). KJ Williams added 11 points and seven rebounds. Tevin Brown had seven rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.