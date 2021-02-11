Cheikh Faye had 12 points for the Colonels (15-5, 9-4). Russhard Cruickshank added 11 points. Tariq Balogun had eight rebounds.
Tre King, who led the Colonels in scoring coming into the contest with 16 points per game, was held to eight points on 4-of-11 shooting. Wendell Green Jr., whose 15 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Colonels, had three points on 1-of-10 shooting.
