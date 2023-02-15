Sheppard's 16 help Belmont take down Evansville 95-63

The Purple Aces (5-23, 1-16) were led by Marvin Coleman, who posted 15 points, four assists and four steals. Gage Bobe added 14 points for Evansville. In addition, Preston Phillips had 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Belmont took the lead with 19:47 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Sheppard led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 46-28 at the break. Belmont pulled away with a 14-2 run in the second half to extend a 22-point lead to 34 points. They outscored Evansville by 14 points in the final half, as Tyson led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.