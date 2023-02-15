Sheppard's 16 help Belmont take down Evansville 95-63

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ben Sheppard scored 16 points as Belmont beat Evansville 95-63 on Wednesday night.
Belmont took the lead with 19:47 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Sheppard led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 46-28 at the break. Belmont pulled away with a 14-2 run in the second half to extend a 22-point lead to 34 points. They outscored Evansville by 14 points in the final half, as Tyson led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.
NEXT UP
Up next for Belmont is a matchup Sunday with Drake on the road. Evansville visits Murray State on Saturday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.