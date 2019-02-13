VESTAL, N.Y. — Joe Sherburne posted 16 points and eight rebounds as Maryland-Baltimore County beat Binghamton 64-50 on Wednesday night.

Sherburne made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

R.J. Eytle-Rock had 13 points for Maryland-Baltimore County (16-10, 8-3 America East Conference), which earned its fourth straight road victory. KJ Jackson added 12 points. Arkel Lamar had 10 points and seven rebounds for the visitors.

Sam Sessoms had 23 points for the Bearcats (7-19, 3-8). J.C. Show scored a season-high 20 points and made 6 of 11 3-pointers. Caleb Stewart and Chancellor Barnard had nine rebounds apiece.

The Retrievers improved to 2-0 against the Bearcats for the season. Maryland-Baltimore County defeated Binghamton 68-49 on Jan. 16.

Both teams take on UMass Lowell in their next game. Maryland-Baltimore County heads home for its matchup against the River Hawks on Saturday, while Binghamton visits UMass Lowell on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.