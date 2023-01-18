Sherfield and Oklahoma host Oklahoma State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oklahoma Sooners (11-6, 2-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-8, 1-4 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma State -3; over/under is 127.5 BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma faces the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Grant Sherfield scored 22 points in Oklahoma’s 77-76 victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Cowboys have gone 6-2 at home. Oklahoma State is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Sooners are 2-3 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma is ninth in the Big 12 scoring 69.2 points per game and is shooting 49.4%.

The Cowboys and Sooners face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Anderson III is averaging 10.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Sherfield is averaging 17.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Sooners. Tanner Groves is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Sooners: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

