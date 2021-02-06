K.J. Hymes Jr. had 17 points for Nevada (13-7, 8-5 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory.
Derrick Alston Jr. had 23 points for the Broncos (14-3, 10-2). Emmanuel Akot added 19 points. Abu Kigab had 15 points.
Boise State has lost two of its last three following a 13-game win streak to fall a half-game behind conference-leading Utah State.
