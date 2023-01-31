Sherfield leads Oklahoma against Oklahoma State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-9, 3-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-9, 2-6 Big 12) Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Grant Sherfield scored 30 points in Oklahoma’s 93-69 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Sooners are 7-4 in home games. Oklahoma is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Cowboys are 3-5 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherfield is scoring 17.0 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Sooners. Jalen Hill is averaging 11.1 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 55.3% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Bryce Thompson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Avery Anderson III is shooting 41.0% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article