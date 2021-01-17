Orlando Robinson had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-5, 3-5). Deon Stroud added 13 points and six rebounds. Isaiah Hill had 13 points.
Nevada defeated Fresno State 73-57 on Friday.
