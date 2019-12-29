Payten Ricks led the Wildcats (7-6) with 19 points, Coryon Mason added 16 points as Abilene Christian lost a five-game win streak.

The Shockers grabbed a 5-4 lead after 2-1/2 minutes and never surrendered it, going up by double-digits late in the first half and staying there the rest of the way.

Wichita State hosts East Carolina on Wednesday, opening American Athletic Conference play. Abilene Christian plays Lamar on the road in a Southland opener on Saturday.

