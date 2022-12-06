Sherfield's big second half carries Sooners to win over Roos

NORMAN, Okla. — Grant Sherfield, without a basket in the first half, scored all but two of his 24 points in the second when Oklahoma turned a tie game into a 75-53 victory over Kansas City Tuesday night.
RayQuawndis Mitchell led the Roos (4-8) with 18 points but scored only two in the second half. Allen Davis Mukeba added 10 points.
Groves opened the second half with a couple free throws and a 3-pointer to kick off an 18-4 run that Sherfield capped with his first field goals of the game — a trio of 3-pointers for a 45-31 lead.
Babacar Diallo and Shemarri Allen combined on an 8-0 run to get the Roos within eight but Sheffield led another Sooners surge, scoring 13 points in a 19-5 run to go up by 22.
Mitchell scored nine of Kansas City’s first 15 points as the Roos took a nine-point lead. The Sooners caught the Roos with about seven minutes left in the half and the lead then changed hands four times with the teams tied at halftime 27-all.
