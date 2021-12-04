Bryan Hart scored nine points to lead the Highlanders (4-5). Radford doesn’t have a player averaging in double figures this season.
West Virginia shot 41% from the floor but made just 5 of 20 from 3-point range. The Mountaineers hit 10 of 14 foul shots, while the Highlanders sank only 5 of 13. The two teams combined for more steals (18) than assists (12).
The victory was No. 907 for West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins. He is now 11 wins behind former UConn coach Jim Calhoun for third place all-time.
