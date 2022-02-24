Endyia Rogers scored 28 points, surpassing 1,000 for her career at USC and Oregon, for the Ducks (18-10, 10-5). Nyara Sabally added 22 points, 13 in the fourth quarter, with 11 rebounds. Ahlise Hurst added 12 points and Te-Hina Paopao 10.
Oregon outscored the Buffaloes 13-2 in the last 1:23 of regulation, tying the game at 72 on a pair of free throws by Rogers with 9.3 seconds to go. Colorado, 2 of 6 from the foul line in the last minute, didn’t get off a winning attempt.
Miller scored seven in the first overtime but Rogers made a layup with 28 seconds to go, tying the game at 80. The Buffaloes missed a late shot inside.
Sabally made 1 of 2 from the line with 4.7 seconds left in the second overtime to make it 84-83 but couldn’t get a quick foul and Sherrod had a pair from the line with 0.1 to go.
Both teams came in allowing less than 60 points a game in league play and it was 47-38 for Colorado entering the fourth quarter when the Ducks had a 34-25 scoring advantage.
