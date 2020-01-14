Sherod, who became the fourth active Richmond player to reach 1,000 career points last Saturday, scored 12 points in the first half as Richmond led 35-27 after Davidson shot 36% and turned it over eight times. Sherod and Gilyard each finished with four of the Spiders’ nine 3-pointers.

Kellan Grady scored 19 points for Davidson (7-9, 1-3), which lost at Belk Arena for just the fourth time in the last 33 games. Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 14 points and 16 rebounds and seven assists.

