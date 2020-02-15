Richmond closed the first half with a 9-0 road to lead 42-24. The 24 points as a season-low for VCU. A 12-2 run early in the third quarter effectively put the game away.

Marcus Santos-Silva had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Rams (17-8, 7-5). Issac Vann added 10 points. Vince Williams had seven rebounds.

AD

VCU defeated Richmond 87-68 on Jan. 28. Richmond matches up against George Mason at home on Wednesday. VCU matches up against No. 6 Dayton at home on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com