Kellan Grady scored 21 and Jon Axel Gudmunsson had 18 for the Wildcats (15-14, 9-8).
Davidson led 55-52 with nine minutes left before Nathan Cayo scored inside for Richmond. Two free throws by Jacob Gilyard followed a Wildcats miss and turnover, and Sherod then hit back-to-back 3s a minute apart. By the time the run was over, the Spiders were ahead 75-61 and cruised to the victory.
They also beat the Wildcats in their first meeting, 70-64 at Davidson.
Gilyard added nine points and eight assists for Richmond.
