Sherry and Elon host Presbyterian

Elon Phoenix (2-8) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-9)
The Phoenix are 0-3 in road games. Elon is second in the CAA with 13.4 assists per game led by Sean Halloran averaging 5.2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Winston Hill is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Crosby James is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.
Halloran is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Phoenix. Zac Ervin is averaging 11.0 points for Elon.
