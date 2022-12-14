Sherry leads Elon against Presbyterian after 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Elon Phoenix (2-8) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-9) Clinton, South Carolina; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Elon visits the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Sam Sherry scored 24 points in Elon’s 101-69 victory over the JWU Charlotte Wildcats. The Blue Hose are 2-1 in home games. Presbyterian is ninth in the Big South with 20.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Marquis Barnett averaging 3.9.

The Phoenix have gone 0-3 away from home. Elon has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Winston Hill is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Crosby James is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

Zac Ervin averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Sean Halloran is averaging 13.2 points, 5.2 assists and 1.9 steals for Elon.

