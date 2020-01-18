Zavian Jackson came off the bench to score 15 for Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Terrance Banyard added 13 points. UAPB shot 48% from the floor but struggled from distance (4 of 12) and at the free-throw line 10 of 24 (42%).
Southern made half of its 52 shots, sank 4 of 10 from distance, but also struggled at the foul line, making just 19 of 33 (58%).
