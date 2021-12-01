A goal that’s come tantalizingly close for Pickett over the last three months. All he’s done since September is rewrite a majority of the school’s record book — surpassing the likes of Hall of Famer Dan Marino in the process — while leading the 17th-ranked Panthers (10-2) to their second appearance in the ACC title game and mounting a Heisman Trophy campaign that’s morphed from unlikely to dark horse to legit.