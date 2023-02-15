Colin Castleton breaks hand, Florida beats Ole Miss 79-64

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Myreon Jones scored 15 points on five 3-pointers and short-handed Florida beat Mississippi 79-64 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.
Castleton’s teammates responded by shooting 59% from the field, including 10 of 17 from 3-point range. Will Richard put Florida ahead by double digits for good with 11:54 left at the start of an 8-0 run for a 62-46 lead.
Richard and Kowacie Reeves each had 13 points for Florida (14-12, 7-6 SEC). Reeves scored in double figures for the second straight game after a four-game stretch with 13 combined points. Jones had been struggling with his shot, going scoreless in his last two games and averaging just three points on 5-of-20 shooting over his last four games.
Florida made its final nine shots of the first half and led 39-29 at the break after shooting 67%, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Mississippi made just one of its last nine shots before halftime.
Matthew Murrell scored 15 points and Jaemyn Brakefield added 14 for Mississippi (10-16, 2-11).
Florida plays at Arkansas on Saturday while Ole Miss hosts Mississippi State.
