DAVIS, Calif. — TJ Shorts II registered 18 points and eight rebounds as UC Davis beat Cal State Fullerton 66-59 on Saturday night.

Siler Schneider had 14 points for UC Davis (11-17, 7-7 Big West Conference). Joe Mooney added 10 points. Garrison Goode had 6 points and five blocks for the home team.

Khalil Ahmad had 18 points for the Titans (14-15, 10-5). Kyle Allman Jr. added 17 points. Jackson Rowe had 11 rebounds.

The Aggies evened the season series against the Titans with the win. Cal State Fullerton defeated UC Davis 62-58 on Feb. 21. Both teams face Hawaii in their next game. UC Davis remains home for its matchup against the Rainbow Warriors on Thursday, while Cal State Fullerton heads home to host Hawaii on Saturday.

