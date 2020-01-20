By Associated Press January 20, 2020 at 9:43 PM ESTBOILINGS SPRINGS, N.C. — The Hampton-Gardner-Webb men’s basketball game was suspended at halftime on Monday night because of a mechanical malfunction of one of the shot clocks.The game is tentatively rescheduled for February 24 with current stats and fouls in place. The Bulldogs lead 39-31.Jose Perez scored 19 first-half points for Gardner-Webb (6-11, 2-3 Big South Conference), while Ben Stanley led Hampton (8-10, 3-2) with 16 points.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy