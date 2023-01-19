Shoulder injury will end season for Cornhuskers' Juwan Gary

Gary started the first 17 games and averaged 9.5 points and 6.5 rebounds. He was hurt against Illinois on Jan. 10, and an MRI last week revealed the extent of the injury.

“He brings so much to our team with his toughness and rebounding, and he was playing some of his best basketball when he got hurt,” coach Fred Hoiberg said after the Cornhuskers’ 63-60 win over Ohio State on Wednesday.