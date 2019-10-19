NEW YORK — Backup QB Addison Shoup threw a short touchdown pass to Devon Bibbens in overtime, his only completion of the day, giving Lehigh a 30-27 win over Fordham on Saturday.

The Mountain Hawks (3-3, 2-0 Patriot League) trailed 27-24 in the extra period when kicker Austin Henning booted a 25-yard field goal to tie it but was roughed up by Fordham on the play. The resulting penalty gave Lehigh a first-and-goal on the 4-yard line and Shoup took the opportunity to roll right and hit a wide open Bibbens in the end zone for the winning score.