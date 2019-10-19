Zaythan Hill’s 94-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter gave Lehigh a 24-17 edge but Fordham’s Trey Sneed answered for the Rams (3-5, 1-1) with a 40-yard scoring run to even it 24-all with 7:25 remaining. That score held as both defenses stiffened, forcing overtime.
Tyler Monaco had 262 yards and two touchdowns passing for the Mountain Hawks. Hill finished with 124 yards on 11 carries.
Zach Davis led the Rams with 185 yards rushing and a touchdown. Sneed added 96 rushing yards.
