OKLAHOMA CITY — Samantha Show hit two homers and pitched a complete game to help Oklahoma State beat Florida 2-1 in the Women’s College World Series on Thursday.

Show’s teammates didn’t register a single hit, and it didn’t matter as the 13th-seeded Cowgirls (45-15) claimed their first World Series win since 1998.

Show, the game’s second batter, took Kelly Barnhill’s pitch over the fence in right center to put Oklahoma State up 1-0.

Florida (49-17) answered in the second when Jordan Roberts homered. Show hit another shot in the sixth.

Florida’s Sophia Reynoso and Roberts singled off Show to start the bottom of the seventh. With two outs and runners on first and third, Show got Florida’s Alex Voss to ground out and end the game.

Barnhill pitched a complete game. She gave up just the two hits and struck out nine for the fifth-seeded Gators.

Oklahoma State, which upset defending national champion Florida State in the Super Regionals and is the lowest-seeded team in the World Series field, needs one more win to reach the semifinals.

