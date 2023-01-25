Shriver scores 13, VCU downs George Mason 72-52

Shriver finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range and 4 for 5 from the line for the Rams (16-5, 7-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jayden Nunn scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Brandon Johns Jr. went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points. The Rams extended their winning streak to six games and have won 11 of their last 12.