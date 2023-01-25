Shriver scores 13, VCU downs George Mason 72-52

RICHMOND, Va. — David Shriver’s 13 points off of the bench helped lead VCU to a 72-52 victory over George Mason on Wednesday night.
Josh Oduro led the way for the Patriots (12-9, 4-4) with 19 points and two steals. Victor Bailey Jr. added 12 points for George Mason. Devin Dinkins also had eight points.
VCU took the lead with 15:24 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 39-23 at halftime, with Nunn racking up nine points. VCU outscored George Mason by four points over the final half, while Shriver led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.
NEXT UP
VCU’s next game is Saturday against Saint Bonaventure at home, while George Mason hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA) on Sunday.
___
