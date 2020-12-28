TEAM LEADERS: Zach Nutall has averaged 20.9 points and 5.3 rebounds this year for Sam Houston State. Complementing Nutall is Demarkus Lampley, who is averaging 11.8 points per game.DOMINANT DEONTE: Deonte Jackson has connected on 20.8 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 64.3 percent of his free throws this season.
LAST MEETING: Sam Houston State put up 88 points and won by 30 over LeTourneau when these two teams faced off a year ago.
DID YOU KNOW: Sam Houston State went 3-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Bearkats scored 74.6 points per contest in those seven games.
