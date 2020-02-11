AD

COLD SPELL: Southeastern Louisiana has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 70 points while giving up 80.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Lions have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bearkats. Southeastern Louisiana has an assist on 47 of 79 field goals (59.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Sam Houston State has assists on 37 of 82 field goals (45.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sam Houston State offense has scored 80.3 points per game this season, ranking the Bearkats 16th among Division I teams. The Southeastern Louisiana defense has allowed 77.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 289th overall).

