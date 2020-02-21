SENIOR STUDS: Sam Houston State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Kai Mitchell, Chad Bowie, RJ Smith and Dainan Swoope have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 48 percent of all Bearkats points over the last five games.DOMINANT DUBOSE: Ian DuBose has connected on 30.7 percent of the 114 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also made 75.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Sam Houston State is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Bearkats are 9-10 when opponents score more than 65 points.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Houston Baptist’s Jalon Gates has attempted 195 3-pointers and connected on 38.5 percent of them, and is 8 of 21 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Houston Baptist offense has scored 80 points per game this season, ranking the Huskies 16th among Division I teams. The Sam Houston State defense has allowed 72 points per game to opponents (ranked 225th overall).

