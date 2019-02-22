Houston Baptist (10-14, 6-7) vs. Sam Houston State (18-9, 13-1)

Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist seeks revenge on Sam Houston State after dropping the first matchup in Houston. The teams last played on Jan. 19, when the Bearkats outshot Houston Baptist 42.1 percent to 36.1 percent and had eight fewer turnovers en route to a six-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Sam Houston State’s Cameron Delaney, Josh Delaney and Marcus Harris have collectively scored 41 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 47 percent of all Bearkats scoring over the last five games.

DOMINANT DUBOSE: Ian DuBose has connected on 44.7 percent of the 94 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 13 over his last three games. He’s also converted 72 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Houston Baptist is 0-6 when its offense scores 68 points or fewer. Sam Houston State is a perfect 15-0 when it holds opponents to 69 or fewer points.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Sam Houston State is a perfect 15-0 when it holds an opponent to 69 points or fewer. The Bearkats are 3-9 when opponents score more than 69 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sam Houston State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 22.9 percent of all possessions, which is the 28th-highest rate in the country. Houston Baptist has turned the ball over on 20.8 percent of its possessions (ranked 298th among Division I teams).

