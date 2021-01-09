TEAM LEADERS: The explosive Thomas is averaging 24.8 points to lead the way for the Tigers. Trendon Watford is also a primary contributor, putting up 15.4 points and six rebounds per game. The Rebels have been led by Shuler, who is averaging 13.8 points, 4.1 assists and 2.0 steals.TERRIFIC THOMAS: Thomas has connected on 33.3 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 29 over his last three games. He’s also made 91.2 percent of his foul shots this season.
DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Mississippi is 6-0 when holding opponents to 41.2 percent or worse from the field, and 0-3 when opponents shoot better than that. LSU is 6-0 when allowing 47.9 percent or less and 1-2 whenever opponents exceed that mark.
TOUGH DEFENSE: Mississippi has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 26.6 percent of all possessions this year, the ninth-highest rate among all Division I teams.
