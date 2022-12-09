Shumate and Toledo host Canisius

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-6, 0-2 MAAC) at Toledo Rockets (6-3)
The Golden Griffins are 0-4 on the road. Canisius has a 1-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Shumate is shooting 57.1% and averaging 19.4 points for the Rockets. Rayj Dennis is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Toledo.
Jamir Moultrie is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 0.9 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 13.0 points for Canisius.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.